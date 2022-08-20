A few showers to dodge this weekend

Key Takeaways

Scattered showers Saturday

Isolated rain chances on Sunday

Quiet & comfortable next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our slow-moving weekend system brought a few showers and thunderstorms to the region overnight last night, and a few showers are lingering this morning. The heart of this system is still well off to our west in western Iowa and will be pushing nearer through the day today. However, that doesn’t mean it will rain the whole day!

What we’re watching for the cold front: as that moves through, we’ll see the second round of storms and showers. That will likely occur after noon and extend into the evening, activity beginning near the Stateline and pushing northward. That means that the later morning will likely be dry, and part of the afternoon depending on where you’re located.

A few showers and storms hang on overnight and into Sunday morning, but it looks like the majority of Sunday should be dry. If you have flexible outdoor plans this weekend, I would push them toward Sunday. A few peeks of sunshine might work their way in Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will be a bit warmer.

The rest of next week is looking mainly quiet and pleasant. Temperatures will be near seasonal for this time of year, and skies will remain mainly sunny through at least Wednesday.

