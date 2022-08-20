Fire engulfs Premier Co-op in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Premier Co-op in Lancaster sustained heavy damage Saturday morning following a fire.

The fire department says several area crews were called to the building on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. for a “fully-involved fire,” according a Facebook post from the Lancaster Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and protect two adjacent buildings.

The Facebook post did not specify the extend of the damage or if anyone was on the premises at the time of the fire.

Agencies helping at the time of the fire included Fennimore and Potosi Fire Departments, Lancaster EMS, Lancaster Police, Grant County Sheriff’s office and Alliant Energy.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.