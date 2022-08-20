Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors.

Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.

This is the 13th year the southeast Madison neighborhood is hosting the reunion. According to Ms. Diane, the community event is a great opportunity to assist low-income families in the area.

“It’s just a good feeling to you know give back to the community. The things were donated so we want to donate them back,” she said.

Employees with Thirsty Goat, a sponsor of the reunion for the last three years, said Ms. Diane reached out to them in July 2020 and after learning about her dedication to the community, wanted to participate.

“Ms. Diane is pretty incredible. Just being able to see all the people coming through and helping them out with the gift bags, giving them a hot meal or cold sandwich whatever they prefer, it means a lot,” Thirsty Goat employee Alexis Kokenzie said.

This is the third year the Simpson Street Reunion was held as a drive-up event. Prior the the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual get together was held at Winnequah Park in Monona, according to Ms. Diane.

