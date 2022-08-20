Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors.

Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.

This is the 13th year the southeast Madison neighborhood is hosting the reunion. According to Ms. Diane, the community event is a great opportunity to assist low-income families in the area.

“It’s just a good feeling to you know give back to the community. The things were donated so we want to donate them back,” she said.

Employees with Thirsty Goat, a sponsor of the reunion for the last three years, said Ms. Diane reached out to them in July 2020 and after learning about her dedication to the community, wanted to participate.

“Ms. Diane is pretty incredible. Just being able to see all the people coming through and helping them out with the gift bags, giving them a hot meal or cold sandwich whatever they prefer, it means a lot,” Thirsty Goat employee Alexis Kokenzie said.

This is the third year the Simpson Street Reunion was held as a drive-up event. Prior the the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual get together was held at Winnequah Park in Monona, according to Ms. Diane.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors

Latest News

Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence
The Lancaster Fire Department responded to a 'fully-involved' commercial building fire at about...
Fire engulfs Premier Co-op in Lancaster
A Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a buggy versus vehicle accident Friday...
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.