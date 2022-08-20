Hockey refs getting an early start - at 12 years old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The start of a new school year also means the start of fall sports, and it’s no secret that in order to have games, you need officials.

There has been an ongoing shortage of officials in all sports, putting high school athletes at risk of having their games canceled. Specifically, taking a look at hockey, the Dane County Hockey Officials Association said this problem has appeared just in the last few years.

“I would say five years ago the number of games to potentially be canceled was very low,” DCHOA President Dan Kassis said. “Now every week, we go into games on a Saturday that don’t have officials so we have people who are going out of their way to work six, seven, eight games in a weekend.”

DCHOA has anywhere from 100-250 officials at a time, and about half of them are under the age of 18.

Get back in the game this spring by registering to be a WIAA Licensed Official! With the ongoing officials shortage, athletes in your area need YOU to ensure games are played this spring.



— WIAA (@wiaawi) February 19, 2022

One of those young officials is Dashle Maughan, who first took an interest in officiating when he and his dad attended a DCHOA meeting when he was 12-years-old.

“Hey, I like to make money and I love hockey. So, why not,” Maughan said.

Maughan grew up playing hockey and started out officiating around 20 games a year, and now does upwards of 100.

“It’s really rewarding to see the smiles on the kids faces knowing hey if I wasn’t here this game doesn’t happen and these 20-30 kids they don’t get the opportunity,” Maughan said.

Maughan said with the shortage of officials, it’s becoming harder to give kids the opportunity to play. On average, Maughan said DCHOA has to cancel 10 local games a weekend, and he thinks part of the reason is because of how young some of their officials are.

“The younger kids don’t have confidence in themselves,” Maughan said. “New coaches, new players, new parents, every week they’re like hey that’s a younger ref does he know what he’s doing? They’re going to second guess every single thing that I’m doing and it still happens but when I started that was one of the toughest parts.”

To help encourage younger officials, DCHOA partners every new official with a mentor, along with providing education and training.

Interested in learning about becoming an ice hockey referee? Email recruiting@dchoa.org and we'll hook you up with all the details!



— DCHOA (@DCHOA_WI) July 21, 2022

“We will teach you in the classroom,” DCHOA board member David Parter said. “We will go and sit and watch a game and talk about what the officials are doing and why they are calling the calls they are calling.”

Parter said for younger athletes like Maughan who play the sport and officiate, it’s an advantage for them on the ice.

“You have to read the play and learn the play to anticipate where to be to make the right call,” Parter said. “It makes you so much better of a hockey player.”

Maughan said because of his experience with DCHOA and the relationships he’s built, he wants to pursue a career in officiating, while attending UW-Eau Claire this fall.

Parter said DCHOA is also looking for more women to become officials, and their recruiting season runs through October.

ATTN females: @WIHOA will be hosting our first female only seminar for Level 1 & Level 2 officials on October 12 in Sparta. Sign up begins on August 2 at 8:00 AM.
— WI Girls Hockey (@GirlsHockeyWI) August 4, 2019

For more information on getting involved in officiating, and the schedule for upcoming information meetings, visit DCHOA’s website.

