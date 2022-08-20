Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.

A Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a buggy versus vehicle accident Friday...
(Mike Groll | AP)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.

The vehicle of the 64-year-old driver received moderate damage to the car and was driven from the scene.

No other injuries were reported according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

