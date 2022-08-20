Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn.

Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music, and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.

Volunteer Luke Williams says people come from all over to attend the event, which is named one of the best food festivals in the Midwest.

“It’s just a great thing for the community to do, and Wisconsin a dairy state, farming state, and it’s awesome to see people love corn as much as they do,” Williams said.

The festival continues Sunday, with sweet corn being served from noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors

Latest News

Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence
The Lancaster Fire Department responded to a 'fully-involved' commercial building fire at about...
Fire engulfs Premier Co-op in Lancaster
A Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a buggy versus vehicle accident Friday...
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.