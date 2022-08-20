Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn.

Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music, and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.

Volunteer Luke Williams says people come from all over to attend the event, which is named one of the best food festivals in the Midwest.

“It’s just a great thing for the community to do, and Wisconsin a dairy state, farming state, and it’s awesome to see people love corn as much as they do,” Williams said.

The festival continues Sunday, with sweet corn being served from noon to 6 p.m.

