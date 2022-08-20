Packers beat Saints 20-10 in NFL preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper.

Saints QB Ian Book fumbled a snap that Green Bay’s Shawn Davis returned 37 yards to set up Ramiz Ahmed’s 45-yard field goal. The Saints’ next series ended when Micah Abernathy made a diving interception of Book’s pass.

With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers sitting out each of Green Bay’s first two games, the Packers have gotten an extended look at Love.

The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State went 13 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, though one of the interceptions bounced off Tyler Davis’ hands and another came when a defensive back stripped the ball from Doubs.

Love managed to avoid any turnovers Friday while playing into the fourth quarter. He put the Packers ahead for good in the second quarter with a 4-yard pass to Doubs, who made a leaping catch over New Orleans’ Brian Allen.

Etling took over for Love in the final period and scored on a 51-yard run around the right end with 8:20 remaining.

ROOKIE REPORT

Green Bay’s Tyler Goodson, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, had 10 carries for 42 yards and a 10-yard catch.

Packers WR Christian Watson participated in pregame warmups but was held out of the game. The second-round pick from North Dakota State underwent knee surgery after organized team activities and was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sunday.

