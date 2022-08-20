Sauk Prairie football team honors area veterans, law enforcement ahead of first game

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night.

Local veterans, police, fire departments, and EMS were all honored at Sauk Prairie High School during the event. Football players accompanied the guests of honor down the football field where they were named and recognized for their service.

Honoree Staff Sergeant Kurt Caldwell said while the ceremony touched a lot of hearts, the recognition was particularly special for some.

“Especially the Vietnam vets. You know they didn’t get a lot of community support to begin with, and then to have them come here and be opened armed and welcomed, be thank you that just means a lot,” he said.

Staff Sergeant Caldwell added that he appreciates the community support and believes the main takeaway of the event to be coming together to build on that community.

“I think everybody coming together, being able to support each other as a community, represent Sauk Prairie, its veterans, Baraboo, you know all of the local. Just come together and get along, be kind.”

Ahead of the ceremony community members gathered just outside of the field to eat, drink and show their appreciation. This is the first year the team has hosted Veterans Appreciation Night, organizers said.

