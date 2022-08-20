Weekend showers wrap up on Sunday; Sunshine is back Monday

Key Takeaways

Scattered showers continue through sunset. A few storms are possible.

Low-pressure and rain chances move East for Sunday

Sunshine is back early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue Saturday afternoon. Low-pressure was centered over eastern Iowa while the upper-level low has become far weaker. Given plentiful moisture, scattered showers have evolved into super soakers - delivering 1-2″ of rainfall in a short amount of time. The daytime instability has supported these showers and the occasional lightning/thunder. Showers will diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating and instability.

Lows drop into the lower 60s overnight. With the greater amount of moisture close to the surface and following rainfall, patchy fog is expected to develop Sunday morning. As the low-pressure system pulls farther East, rain chances will fall considerably. That said, a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon - especially East of Madison.

High-pressure moves in for Monday/Tuesday. Sunshine will return with occasional cloud cover. Highs return to the lower 80s. NW flow may carry a few upper-level waves towards Wisconsin - prompting an increase in rain chances. This looks more likely after Wednesday. Timing and location of rainfall will be refined as we get closer. Highs will remain close to or slightly above average next week.

