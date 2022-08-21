Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions.

Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face.

Beloit PD is asking for the community's help in locating three suspects. (Beloit Police Department)

The victims had no contact with the suspects before they were assaulted, according to Beloit PD.

Officials are asking that if you recognize any of the three suspects, you message them on Facebook, call 757-2244 or submit a P3 tip. Anyone with information can refer to case number BE2233217.

The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects. (Beloit Police Department)

