Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

Beloit PD is asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects.
Beloit PD is asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects.(Beloit Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions.

Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face.

Beloit PD is asking for the community's help in locating three suspects.
Beloit PD is asking for the community's help in locating three suspects.(Beloit Police Department)

The victims had no contact with the suspects before they were assaulted, according to Beloit PD.

Officials are asking that if you recognize any of the three suspects, you message them on Facebook, call 757-2244 or submit a P3 tip. Anyone with information can refer to case number BE2233217.

The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects.
The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects.(Beloit Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median

Latest News

Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, right, celebrates with Luis Urias after hitting a solo home...
Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2
The 4th annual Magic Pride Festival is taking place in-person at Warner Park for the first time...
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border.
Car, semi crash on I-90 EB