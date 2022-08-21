Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.

The two people inside the Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. Their names have not been released. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is waiting to notify the family.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac CTS also went to a local hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, Madison Fire Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

An investigation is ongoing.

