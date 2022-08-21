Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A two car crash in Sun Prairie killed two people and injured two more, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.

The two people inside the Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. Their names have not been released. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is waiting to notify the family.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac CTS also went to a local hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, Madison Fire Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act

Latest News

People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence...
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence...
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about...
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers