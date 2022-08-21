Car, semi crash on I-90 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any lanes are closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we learn more information.

