Car, semi crash on I-90 EB

The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border.
The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any lanes are closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we learn more information.

