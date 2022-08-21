Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease.

Team Hope, the Huntington’s Disease Society’s largest fundraising event, is held each year to support the organization’s fight to improve the lives of those impacted by the genetic disorder. During the family-friendly event,
participants walk, run, and stroll together all while raising money for research.

Winner of this year’s Run/Walk Andrew Shey said it is important for people to understand just how much of an impact the disease can have on families.

“Just the opportunity to support friends and also to support research that’s really critical for fighting genetic illness, he said. “I think it’s incredibly hard to have something that is potentially going to run in your family, and it becomes critically important to fund the research that can allow for better interventions and care.”

Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease, according to the Huntington’s Disease Society.

