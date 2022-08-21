Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic violations in Juneau County.

The officials then noticed several signs of impairment with the driver after making contact with the occupants.

After investigation by the State Troopers the Elkhorn man was arrested for an alleged OWI 4th offense and also charged with OAR, Fail to install IID, Possession of THC, Possession of paraphernalia and a warrant through Walworth County for IID Tampering/Fail to Install.

