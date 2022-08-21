Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred.

One ambulance was sent to scene, according to Dane County Dispatch. Dispatchers also did not give any details on potential injuries.

Madison Police also did not explain the cause of the crash.

This story is still developing.

