Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need.

During the Fishing for Families event hosted by Badger Childhood Cancer Network, around 100 five-boat teams set out to fish, all while raising money for a good cause. According to BCCN, each team is assigned with finding a sponsor to donate $500 to fight childhood cancer.

Fishing for Families is near and dear to one family. Hailey Jackson was diagnosed with brain cancer, and since then, her and mother Elizabeth Clark have spent time and efforts supporting other children who are diagnosed.

“It feels amazing,” Jackson said. “I feel super good to give back and we’ve done tons of toy drives, bike drives, even donations, to help other kids, we just want to give back to everyone.”

In addition to the tournament, the event also featured a barbeque, raffle and an award ceremony to conclude the evening. The event first began in 2012 and organizers say it continues to grow from year to year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.