I-39/90/94 south closed at US 51 due to semi flipped over median

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.(511WI)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - I-39/90/94 south is currently closed at US 51 and the three left lanes are blocked northbound due to a crash near Windsor.

The crash happened at approximately at 9:50 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Dane County officials were able to confirm that a semi had flipped over the median, but were not able to say if there were any reported injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Dane County officials also confirmed that several additional police units were responding to the scene though they did not specify where they were from.

