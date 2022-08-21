Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, right, celebrates with Luis Urias after hitting a solo home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, right, celebrates with Luis Urias after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Keston Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four. The Brewers blew three one-run leads during a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Saturday. Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Justin Steele, who struck out nine in six scoreless innings. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered, but the Cubs finished with just five hits. Chicago had won five in a row and nine of 12 overall.

