Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog

A clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop across southern Wisconsin. Otherwise, it’s a beautiful start to the work week!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Patchy dense fog likely Monday morning
  • Through Wednesday: Sunshine & 80s
  • Rain Chances increase late in the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departing low-pressure is still prompting scattered cloud cover and a few light showers over southern & SE Wisconsin. A few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially East of Madison into early Sunday evening. A gradually clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop again Monday morning. Much like Sunday morning, fog may become widespread and will dissipate by mid-morning Monday.

High-pressure rolls in for the first part of the work week. Sunshine returns with highs climb into the lower 80s - seasonably warm for this time of year.

Sunshine and calm weather persists through Wednesday. Wisconsin and the Great Lakes will remain under NW flow aloft. A quick moving short-wave disturbance will traverse the area Tuesday afternoon - sparking some cloud cover.

Another short wave disturbance may brush past the region on Thursday - prompting a chance for a few scattered showers. After a reprieve on Friday, low-level winds turn out of the SW - bringing more moisture into the Great Lakes. Shower and storm chances will increase over the weekend.

