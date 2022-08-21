One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said.

According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire less than a mile from the incident Sunday morning when they reported a sedan with severe damage and a Semi flipped on the median, also with heavy damage.

Wisconsin State Patrol had both the West and East bound lanes shut down due to the debris on the highway.

The driver of the semi was able to remove himself from the vehicle. He was transported by the Sun Prairie Ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Sedan was declared deceased by Madison Medics at the scene due to injuries from the crash, officials said.

Numerous other vehicles were damaged in the accident due to the debris, according to the report released.

The crash is under investigation by State Police.

Sun Prairie was assisted by SPEMS, Madison Fire, DeForest Fire and State Police.

There are no other additional details available at this time.

