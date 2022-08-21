One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.(511WI)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said.

According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire less than a mile from the incident Sunday morning when they reported a sedan with severe damage and a Semi flipped on the median, also with heavy damage.

Wisconsin State Patrol had both the West and East bound lanes shut down due to the debris on the highway.

The driver of the semi was able to remove himself from the vehicle. He was transported by the Sun Prairie Ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Sedan was declared deceased by Madison Medics at the scene due to injuries from the crash, officials said.

Numerous other vehicles were damaged in the accident due to the debris, according to the report released.

The crash is under investigation by State Police.

Sun Prairie was assisted by SPEMS, Madison Fire, DeForest Fire and State Police.

There are no other additional details available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median

Latest News

UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average salad! Try these simple back to school steak-inspired...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average salad! Try these simple back to school steak-inspired salads