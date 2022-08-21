People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event.

The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.

“A couple of friends and some family friends of my mom’s, we got together and started this group,” said Alexcia Payton, one of the founders of the Beloit Brown Community Liaison. “We want to make sure people know, we hear you, we see the violence that’s going on, it’s not falling on deaf ears.”

For over an hour, about 30 people gathered to listen to speakers talk about the change that needs to happen in the city. For Payton, the issue strikes close to home because her family is a victim of the gun violence she works to stop.

“We started this group because my cousin Chealse Payton was killed back in October 2020 in Beloit, and nobody has come forward to say what happened,” said Payton. “We started this group to get justice and really put an end to the increase in gun violence.”

Payton hopes the gatherings will draw attention beyond the city of Beloit, using the voices of many to spur change.

“We’re hoping that message gets out there, that Beloit is saying ‘enough is enough,’ to gun violence, but we’re also hoping that, with some of the ministers and pastors that are going to be here, this brings the community together,” Payton said.

The group hopes to continue holding events like this in the future.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.