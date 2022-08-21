Pride celebrations continue during return of Magic Pride Festival

The 4th annual Magic Pride Festival is taking place in-person at Warner Park for the first time since 2019.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride month may be celebrated in June, but that did not stop the Madison community from gathering Sunday to continue the festivities.

Following a three-year hiatus, the Magic Pride Festival returned to Madison for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of attendees to Warner Park.

The event featured area LGBTQ+ identified performers, vendors and plenty of games and activities for youth and families to enjoy. Local officials including Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes also made appearances at the event.

Executive Director Steve Starkey said while the event brings people from all over, the festival is especially important and beneficial for the LGBTQ+ community.

“One of the problems that LGBTQ people have is isolation, so, this definitely breaks isolation, allows us to meet many new people in the community,” Starkey said. “Realize there’s lots of business and institutions, churches, civic groups that are all involved us. Having them all together at one place is really powerful.”

According to organizers, the acronym MAGIC stands for Madison Area Gay Interim Committee and was formed partially in response to Anita Bryant’s anti-gay campaign of the late 1970s/early 1980s.

