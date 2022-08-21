UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers.

The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’

The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.

The Universities that followed UW’s win in their beer drinking included West Virginia University, University of Richmond, Tulane University, and rounding out the top five is The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa.

UW also featured in several other categories on the survey, including:

CategoryRanking
Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools)#28
Best College Library#24
Best College Newspaper#23
Best Health Services#14
Best Quality of Life#23
Best-Run Colleges#15
College City Gets High Marks#25
Great Financial Aid#24
Lots of Beer#1
Lots of Hard Liquor#14
Students Love Their School Teams#17
Their Students Love These Colleges#11
Top 20 Best Alumni Networks (Public Schools)#17
Top 20 Best Schools for Financial Aid (Public Schools)#8
Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Public Schools)#17

To learn more about the Princeton Review’s College Rankings, click here.

