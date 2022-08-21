Very dense fog this morning!

Key Takeaways

Dense fog advisory through 9AM for visibility under 1 mile

Skies slowly clear this afternoon

Mainly quiet, seasonable week ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin until 9 AM today. Many locations are reporting visibility under 1 mile this morning. Conditions will begin to improve around 8 AM, but remember to use your low beams rather than high beams if you encounter fog on the roadways.

Though the fog will clear, skies will remain cloudy through most of the morning and into the early afternoon. We’ll begin to see a bit more sunshine later in the day, which will help high temperatures warm to the mid & upper 70s. A stray shower or two is possible for our eastern counties as yesterday’s system continues to move out, but anything that pops up should be brief.

Temperatures this week will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is pretty typical for this time of year. Rain chances look to remain slim this week, but we will likely have a few more foggy mornings.

I expect fog to be pretty dense for the morning commute on Monday, as temperatures will reach the mid-50s in many locations. It might not be a bad idea to leave your house a few minutes early tomorrow morning, especially if you’re headed out before 8 AM.

