Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average salad! Try these simple back to school steak-inspired recipes

Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ranch Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

