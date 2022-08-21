Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average salad! Try these simple back to school steak-inspired recipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Whether you’re perusing your local farmers market or buying your produce at the neighborhood grocery, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few delicious steak-inspired salad recipes you can enjoy all year long.
CHAMPAGNE STEAK SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed
- 2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)
- 2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters
- 1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
Vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns
COOKING:
- Bring 1-inch water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; set aside.
- Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl; set aside.
- Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ranch Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
- Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.
GRILLED SPICY STEAK SALAD WITH GUACAMOLE SALSA
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 8 cups mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup Herdez® Guacamole Salsa, divided
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 can (11 ounces) Mandarin oranges, drained
Marinade:
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
COOKING:
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.
- Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Carve steaks across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Toss salad greens with 1/4 cup Herdez® Guacamole Salsa; arrange on serving platter. Top with tomatoes, onion, oranges and beef. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup salsa.
