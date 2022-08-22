1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.

Lipke died at the scene.

Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara EMS and Waushara County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched. Authorities are investigating speed and alcohol as contributing factors.

