2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.

Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials.

Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated, WLUK-TV reported.

An arrest was made after investigators conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants. Police are recommending drug delivery charges, including providing fentanyl and cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90

Latest News

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket
File Graphic
MPD investigating Madison shooting
Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom
Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom