Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game.

In 2021, Hart played in six matches before an ACL injury took her out for the rest of the season. Following surgery in October, Hart has been on the mend and working towards playing for the Badgers again.

Prior to her injury Hart was ranked fifth on the team with 2.32 kills per set, and had a career-high 13 kills against Baylor on August 28.

Hart got her first taste of game action in 11 months during the annual Red and White Scrimmage over the weekend.

The Red & White Scrimmage marked the start of a new volleyball season, but also the return of #Badger Danielle Hart.



The middle blocker missed most of last season with an ACL injury and is headed into her sixth season at Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/sA93ZAthyw — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) August 22, 2022

“It’s really exciting for me,” Hart said. “It’s still getting things underneath me, getting used to the movements and my reactions and reading the game again, but it just felt so good to be back out there.”

Hart said the scrimmage was just her third time to play six-on-six volleyball and while her knee doesn’t feel back to normal, she said it is getting stronger every day.

“I don’t know that I will play all sets,” Hart said. “I might or might not, but we’re going to feel it out and listen to the people around me and my body right now.”

The Badgers open up the regular season on the road at TCU on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.