Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported.

In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart shortly before 5 p.m. after someone heard the shot. The person who alerted police also reported that a missing child and a dog had been at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the child and the dog and determined that they had not been reported missing, nor were they in any danger. The police department statement did not indicate how or if investigators believe the child may be involved.

