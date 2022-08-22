Madison gas prices resume downward trend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices resumed their downward trajectory Monday after a slight blip last week ended a long run of drops. The latest GasBuddy report puts the cost of gas Sunday in the Wisconsin capital at $3.54/gallon, down about four-and-a-half cents from the prior week.

The decline is the ninth time in ten weeks that prices went down. The only exception being last Monday when an eight-week run was snapped by an increase of less than a penny. Overall, the latest survey, according to GasBuddy, finds the cost of filling a tank is 37.2 cents per gallon lower than this time last month – but 57.6 higher than at this point last year.

Nationwide, the average price continued its slide, dropping another nickel to $3.86/gallon. However, as GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan noted, the correction that stopped Madison’s streak last week may not be fluke and prices – at least in this part of the country – may be finding a floor.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” he said, adding that Mother Nature remains the wildcard right now as far as future increases.

Just across the state line, Rockford’s average price hit the $4 mark exactly after falling five-and-a-half cents. Across Wisconsin, however, gas stations are starting nearly all their prices solidly in the three-dollar range, with Appleton slightly lower than Madison at $3.49 and Milwaukee about a quarter higher at $3.77/gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey comes from prices recorded on Sunday and cover nearly 150,000 stations.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.