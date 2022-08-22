Madison man previously arrested after drug investigation, arrested again on separate drug charges

(Contributed)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was previously arrested earlier in August was arrested again by the Madison Police Department on Saturday for separate alleged drug charges.

MPD says their officers pulled the 54-year-old man over around 9:30 p.m. when he made an illegal turn while driving on the 2800 block of E. Washington Ave.

A K-9 unit also responded to the scene and alerted officers to drugs located inside the vehicle. According to Madison police, upon investigation, there were allegedly eleven bindles of crack located in the drivers shoe.

The Madison man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, the incident report says.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The 54-year old was previously arrested on Aug. 9 following a weeks-long drug investigation for allegedly manufacturing and delivering cocaine.

