Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident.

According to the Madison Police Department, the calls came around 12:30 a.m. with people saying around 40 people were involved in the confrontation. Several of them also said they heard possible gunfire during the clash.

When MPD and other agencies descended on the scene, in the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive, they did not find any active fighting and no one who was still there wanted to tell investigators what happened. Officers also did not find any shell casings, nor have they received word of any injuries.

MPD’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

