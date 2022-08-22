Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health

Most schools offer vision screenings but the American Optometric Association finds those exams...
Most schools offer vision screenings but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key.

A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.

Vision accounts for up to 80% of a child’s learning, therefore, even the slightest eyesight issue can have a severe impact on a child’s performance in the classroom.

“I see plenty of kids who come in, parents don’t think there’re any problems at all or don’t think they’re vision related problems...kids falling behind, not reading at the right age [level] that all can be affected by their vision,” says Dr. Dellaria-Terrill, SSM Health optometrist.

Dr. Dellaria-Terrill stresses the importance of children having a full comprehensive eye exam before heading back to school, as she is seeing far more kids come into her office with complaints of eye dryness and nearsightedness.

“Usually dryness, it’s a very common condition but it usually comes on later in life, middle-aged I would say, and I’m seeing a lot more kids with dryness symptoms than I ever have before,” starts Dr. Dellaria-Terrill.

Vision accounts for up to 80% of a child’s learning, therefore, even the slightest eyesight issue can have a severe impact on a child’s performance in the classroom.

Signs to look for with vision issues include complaints of discomfort and fatigue, frequent eye rubbing or blinking, short attention spans, frequent headaches, and difficulty remembering when reading.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Local Madison company Fenrici has some great options for back-to-school gear for your kids as...
Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!
Lockers inside Jack Young Middle School in the Baraboo School District.
Baraboo school leaders share their approach to keep kids from being held back
According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered...
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
Finding the best school supply deals