Middleton Police Department looking for more officers as population rises

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city, and officers there say overcoming several challenges could help avoid burnout and call delays.

“Looking at getting two or three shifts of overtime in one rotation, that can get pretty taxing,” said Captian Jeremy Geiszler.

Geiszler says the department has been unable to match the growth of the city. According to U.S. census data, the population in Middleton in 2021 sat at just under 22,000, up from just under 19,500 in 2019. Middleton PD, on the other hand, recorded the lowest number of officers per 1,000 residents since 1999. Geiszler says the department is working to reach the national average, which he says sits around 2.4, while his department is under two.

“You might get a delayed response, and we might have to cut some of our community programming,” said Geiszler.

Geiszler says funding from the city could help avoid overtime hours and the risk of burnout. But even if a referendum in the fall is passed to add funds for two additional positions, he adds recruiting is dipping too.

“In 2016, we had three hundred applications; in 2022, we had 17 for the same position,” said Geiszler.

While Geiszler says, community work could build interest in policing as a career, boosting recruiting but community outreach is “first to go if patrols can not be properly staffed.”

“If we don’t have some sort of significant change soon, that issue is going to become compounded and become pretty significant,” said Lt. Tyler Loether. “So it has increased stress and demand for our officers, our work flow, we’re trying to do more with less.”

Even when an officer is hired, it takes roughly a year to get an officer ready for patrols on their own.

“An officer that we hired literally last Friday less than a week ago will not be ready on their own and count as an officer towards our staffing until April of 2023,” said Geiszler.

Both Geiszler and Loether say the passing of the referendum in the fall could make a difference, but it still would not arrive until 2023.

