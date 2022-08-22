MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report.

The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect complete multiple transactions in the vicinity of State Street and W. Gilman Street. Around 4:40 p.m., they took the man into custody.

He was arrested on counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, as well as felony bail jumping.

The Madison Police Department report added that investigators brought in a K-9 unit to search his vehicle and discovered baggies and a scale. The report did not indicate any other drugs were discovered.

