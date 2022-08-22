MPD investigating Madison shooting

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.

MPD investigators have begun the process of collecting digital evidence and talking to witnesses, according to the department’s initial report.

Detectives have determined that the victim and the shooter knew each other prior to the incident. The report did not say what led to shooting, nor did it indicate that the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

