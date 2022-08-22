MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 (WNDU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and S. Park St., around 8:30 p.m. they learned that one of the drivers had left the scene on foot, the Madison Police Dept. indicated. Another one of the drivers saw him leave and followed the suspect for a little more than a quarter of a mile, to the 700 block of Braxton Place.

When officers caught up to the suspect, he allegedly told investigators that he was not involved in the crash. However, they found keys in his pocket that belonged to one of the vehicles at the scene, the report continued.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of a seventh offense operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and not having a valid driver’s license.

The report noted that no one was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

