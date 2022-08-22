MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal.
The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. while in the 1800 block of Portage Ave. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man, the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
According to the Madison Police Dept., the drugs, a large amount of cash, a gun, and a digital scale were all discovered.
The suspect was taken into custody and booked on counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession with the intent to deliver narcotics.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.