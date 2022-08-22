A pleasant weather week ahead!

Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures
Monday forecast: mainly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Monday forecast: mainly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Areas of dense fog this morning
  • Mainly sunny next few days
  • Chance for rain on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of southern Wisconsin are waking up to dense fog this morning, especially in more rural and low-lying areas. Fog should clear by about 8-9 AM as temperatures continue to warm.

A very nice day is ahead! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Light winds will be out of the north, keeping dew points low.

Humidity really won’t be an issue, in general, this week: dew points will be staying in the 50s and low 60s through Wednesday. We’ll see a slight spike in humidity on Thursday, and that’s ahead of a rain chance.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Thursday looks to be our only rain chance of the workweek. Showers look to move in early Thursday morning and could possibly linger through the afternoon. Otherwise, a mainly sunny and very seasonable weather week is on tap across the state!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Patchy dense fog is likely again Monday morning. Otherwise, sunshine and the 80s are on tap for...
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog
A Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM Sunday.
Very dense fog this morning!
Scattered showers will diminish after sunset tonight. A few additional showers are possible...
Weekend showers wrap up on Sunday; Sunshine is back Monday
On & off rain this weekend.
A few showers to dodge this weekend