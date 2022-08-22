A pleasant weather week ahead!

Key Takeaways

Areas of dense fog this morning

Mainly sunny next few days

Chance for rain on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of southern Wisconsin are waking up to dense fog this morning, especially in more rural and low-lying areas. Fog should clear by about 8-9 AM as temperatures continue to warm.

A very nice day is ahead! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Light winds will be out of the north, keeping dew points low.

Humidity really won’t be an issue, in general, this week: dew points will be staying in the 50s and low 60s through Wednesday. We’ll see a slight spike in humidity on Thursday, and that’s ahead of a rain chance.

Thursday looks to be our only rain chance of the workweek. Showers look to move in early Thursday morning and could possibly linger through the afternoon. Otherwise, a mainly sunny and very seasonable weather week is on tap across the state!

