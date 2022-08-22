Texas authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Green Bay, brother still at large

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect wanted for murder in Green Bay has been taken into custody by Texas authorities.

Over the past three days, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that two suspects wanted for the murder of Randall Denny were hiding in Ingram, Texas.

This summer, Green Bay police identified the suspects as Alejandro Cantu and Gustavo Cantu, both of Green Bay. They’ve been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

The Cantus are suspects in an April 30 shooting at Western and Perkins avenues. The victim, 34-year-old Randall Denny of Hobart, was found in the road and pronounced dead. An autopsy found Denny died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint filed in the case. A witness stated Randall Denny may have stolen meth, jewelry and other items from the Cantus. Another witness stated Denny was shot because “he ripped a drug dealer.”

During a traffic stop, the Kerr County Operations Division made contact with Gustavo Cantu and a female passenger. Cantu was immediately arrested on three outstanding warrants, including murder, felony possession of THS and felony bail jumping. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail.

Texas authorities say the search for Gustavo’s brother, Alejandro Cantu, continues. On Saturday, August 20, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, along with other law enforcement agencies, served a felony warrant in the 100 block of Candelite Drive in Ingram but Alejandro was not there. Authorities are asking the community to keep an eye out for him in the area. Cantu is Native American, 6′0, 165lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has ‘Cantu’ tattooed on his left forearm and other tattoos.

“We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin. Our Special Response Team and entire Special Operations Division did a great job protecting the public,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha in a statement on Facebook. “These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months, and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. We appreciate the cooperation of the KPD and the entire team that continues to work this case.”

A third man, Jacob Ventura, also from Green Bay, was in court in June on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Use of a Dangerous Weapon. A court commissioner set Ventura’s bail at $1 million cash, citing the defendant’s lengthy record and the seriousness of the crime.

