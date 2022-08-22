UWPD warns of thefts involving mopeds, motorcycle

UW-Madison Police Department
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department is warning the community of a recent string of thefts that it believes are connected involving several mopeds and one motorcycle.

The agency stated in an alert Monday that the reports of six stolen mopeds and a motorcycle have come in over the last few weeks from multiple locations across the campus.

UWPD is actively investigating the thefts along with neighboring cities and county agencies.

Anyone with information on the cases should call the department at (608) 264-2677.

UWPD offered these tips to prevent similar thefts from happening (wording theirs):

  • Secure your key in a safe place – away from your moped/motorcycle.
  • Consider parking in a garage or other secure area.
  • Park in visible, well-lit areas.
  • Record serial numbers and take photos of your expensive items like mopeds, bicycles, cameras, laptops, etc.
  • Consider purchasing an anti-theft device or a lock for your moped/motorcycle.

