Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

N95 and KN95 masks provide better protection against the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron variant than standard cloth masks
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve.

Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health and the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital were all united in sending out the COVID-19 policies still in place.

These policies include requiring masks inside all facilities, instilling limitations on visitors, and still performing COVID-19 screenings for patients and visitors.

The health systems noted that they are monitoring COVID-19 conditions for any changes and will ensure that their respective facilities are safe to visit.

COVID-19 community levels, a metric tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has fluctuated for multiple counties over the past few weeks. Dane County has shifted between “medium” and “high” as hospitalization numbers remain high.

