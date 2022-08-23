Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Adams Co. Sheriff's Office released this picture of Braelynn Mueller on Aug. 23, 2022,...
The Adams Co. Sheriff's Office released this picture of Braelynn Mueller on Aug. 23, 2022, indicating she had not been seen since the night before.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated she may have gone to Marquette Co. or the City of Wisconsin Dells. She is believed to have run away from home.

This is the second time in a week that Mueller has gone missing. Last Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office also posted an alert that they were looking for Mueller. At the time, she was also believed to have run away.

The Adams Co, Sheriff's Office released this picture of Braelynn Mueller on Aug. 16, 2022,...
The Adams Co, Sheriff's Office released this picture of Braelynn Mueller on Aug. 16, 2022, after she was reported missing.(Gray Social | Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

If anyone sees, has contact with or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (608)339-3304 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Extended Forecast
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which included a 40-year...
Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021