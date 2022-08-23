Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated she may have gone to Marquette Co. or the City of Wisconsin Dells. She is believed to have run away from home.

This is the second time in a week that Mueller has gone missing. Last Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office also posted an alert that they were looking for Mueller. At the time, she was also believed to have run away.

The Adams Co, Sheriff's Office released this picture of Braelynn Mueller on Aug. 16, 2022, after she was reported missing. (Gray Social | Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

If anyone sees, has contact with or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (608)339-3304 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

