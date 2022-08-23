Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months.

An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation coupled with a second straight year in which state leaders opted not to raise per student funding means districts need to stretch their dollars farther.

“We remain committed to making the most of every single taxpayer dollar invested in our schools, whether that investment is made at the state or local level,” the letter stated.

He also pointed out that pandemic relief funds cannot be used for some of the districts’ basic needs. A restriction on using the money on recurring expenses means the extra federal dollars cannot be spent on permanent staff, or similar expenditures. Salerno noted nationwide statistics that found over the past twenty years, Wisconsin slipped from just outside the top ten in public school funding (11th place) to the middle of the pack (25th place). He added that the state now sits six percent below the state average.

The superintendents’ letter argued that Wisconsin has shifted how it funds schools more and more from using state revenues to relying on local property taxes. According to Salerno, more than four in five Wisconsin school districts (83%) have already passed referenda at some point in the past decade to help balance district budgets. The superintendents predict even more ballot questions will be coming soon.

Here’s a list of all the superintendents who signed the letter:

Superintendent District Nate Perry School District of Belleville Marggie Banker, Ed.D School District of Cambridge Michelle Jensen Deerfield Community School District Dr. Rebecca Toetz DeForest Area School District Vince Breunig School District of Lodi Daniel Grady, Ed.D. Marshall Public Schools Aaron Tarnutzer McFarland School District Dr. Dana Monogue Middleton Cross Plains Area School District Dr. Daniel Olson Monona Grove School District Dr. Steve Salerno Mount Horeb Area School District Dr. Dan Keyser Stoughton Area School District Dr. Jennifer Thayer New Glarus School District (Green Co.) Leslie Bergstrom, Ed.D. Oregon School District Dr. Brad Saron Sun Prairie Area School District Dr. Tremayne Clardy Verona Area School District Brian Henning Waterloo School District Randy Guttenberg Waunakee Community School District Dr. Jordan Sinz Wisconsin Heights School District

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.