Don’t overshare when posting Back-to-School photos

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement are reminding parents to take care before posting a first day of school photo to social media. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of details included in a picture.

Here are top three things you should make sure are not part of your student’s Back-to-School photo:

1. Home Address

If you’re taking a photo on your porch or front lawn, make sure your house number or name of your street isn’t visible in the background.

2. Student’s Full Name

Law enforcement recommend keeping your child’s last name out of the photo as it’s considered personal information.

3. School Name

Remove the name of your child’s school from any post. Police say a logo or mascot could tip off someone looking to learn where your child goes to class each day.

Authorities also recommend having a conversation with older children who may have social media accounts. Remind teens to not share personal or identifying information online, even among their private friend group.

It’s also a good idea to have this conversation with friends or family members who may share photos of your student. While your privacy settings may be restricted, you may not be as familiar with who they are connected to.

