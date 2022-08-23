Henry Vilas Zoo 14-year-old red panda diagnosed with cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Henry Vilas Zoo’s beloved red pandas, 14-year-old Tai, was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer, the zoo revealed in a Facebook post.

Zookeepers began to notice a change in mobility level for Tai shortly after helping Bandit get settled in his new home. They said she seemed stiff in the back legs, and they initially thought it was a sign of arthritis. After working with vets, they separated the two red pandas to help Tai recuperate after being given some medication.

When Tai showed little improvement, the vets recommended the 14-year-old red panda to get a CT scan.

The scan revealed that Tai’s bones showed changes that were very similar to a cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Tai is now being treated at Henry Vilas Zoo’s Animal Health Center as she goes through chemotherapy.

Henry Vilas Zoo says that Tai is getting the best possible treatment, and they will continue to send updates about her health as they continue to learn more.

The Henry Vilas Zoo reveals its 14-year-old red panda, Tai, has been diagnosed with cancer. (Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)

