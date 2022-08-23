Iowa County Humane Society is hoping to clear their shelter

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Humane Society is looking to give their furry friends a new home, and they’re asking for help to clear their shelter on Friday and Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday all of the animals that are available for adoption at the ICHS will be out to view and meet.

There will also be a pop-up sale at their garage to get a inside look at what items will be available to purchase at their future fall garage sale.

From noon to 8 p.m. Friday as well ICHS has teamed up with Jose’s Food Truck and Little Wolf Farms to help provide food in case you get hungry while petting all the cats and dogs looking for a new home.

Jose’s will be donating a percentage of their earnings back to the shelter.

On Saturday, the shelter will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and once again, all animals that are available to adopt will be out looking for their future best friend.

To see the animals available for adoption, visit the Iowa County Humane Society’s website.

