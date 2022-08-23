Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster.

Chief David Moore says the mark is a testament to the work his officers carry out every day and the work happening across the city in homes and schools in Janesville.

“You know when I take the time, and I sit back and look at all that we do, it’s substantial,” said Moore. “They’re very engaged, they’re problem solvers.”

Despite the low crime overall, Moore says the report and data gathered are still useful to track if crime in various categories is trending the wrong way, finding patterns over the years by pairing the data with previous reports. One area of rising numbers: Car thefts.

“Thefts between Rockford and Janesville and Madison, and these cars are being stolen and dropped off, so that’s one thing we are currently watching,” said Moore.

Another stat concerning Moore is the staffing numbers, numbers not growing with the population of Janesville. At 1.6 sworn officers per 1,000 residents, Moore says the city falls “well below” the national average of around 2.4. Moore says he is impressed with what his department accomplishes in a year but says a lack of funding means he has concerns about burnout and just how many hours his staff is working.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 City of Janesville Population (State of Wisconsin DOA population estimate) 63,215 64,359 63,433 64,575 64,198 Total Sworn Officers 102 104 105 105 105 Sworn Officers per 1,000 Pop 1.61 1.61 1.66 1.66 1.64 Peer City Average Sworn Officers per 1,000 Pop 1.85 1.85 1.86 1.861.87 1.87 State Average Sworn Officers per 1,000 Pop 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 (2021 State Average unavailable at time of printing)

“Certainly, I would love to have more police officers; if you ask me about the funding problem, it’s state shared revenue; Janesville is way below other communities in state shared revenue, and that directly affects how many officers we can hire,” said Moore.

He says he would hire 17 more officers if funding was available.

