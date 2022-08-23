Madison Reading Project to giveaway free books to 500 Dane Co. educators

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One Madison-based non-profit is offering teachers a big welcome back to school this year with free classroom books.

Five-hundred teachers over the next two months will have the opportunity to select up to 25 brand new books for their libraries.

The Books for Educators giveaway begins Tuesday Aug. 23 at the Madison Reading Project’s warehouse and will run through Saturday Aug. 27.

Rowan Childs, Madison Reading Project founder and director, joins The Morning Show Tuesday to kickoff the week of giving.

Educators in Dane Co. can apply for this program once per school year. To apply for the 2022-2023 school year, see here.

How to help:

If you’d like to purchase a book or two from the Madison Reading Project’s wish lists, see here.

To donate to the Books for Educators fund, see here.

