Man convicted of killing his child’s mother sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother last June will spend life in prison with no chance of parole.

Earlier this month, Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during a plea agreement.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 near Rhinelander on June 30, 2021.

Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois about 10 weeks after the homicide. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant. Another man, Seth Wakefield, is also charged with having knowledge of Anderson’s alleged plan to kill Miller. A plea and sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 6.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.